Keene’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re new to sales or ready to run a store. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring in town.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour base, up to $22.95/hour with commission and incentives

Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services. This role is great if you like tech, enjoy sales goals, and want perks like free/discounted services and a clear path to grow your career.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $27.16 – $48.56/hour (actual rate depends on experience and other factors)

This is an accelerated track to become a Walgreens Store Manager, learning both front-end and pharmacy operations. Ideal if you have strong retail management experience and want leadership responsibility, training, and long-term growth with a national brand.

Employer: BeMobile

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour during training, then base pay plus uncapped commission; many earn $25–$30+/hour and $50,000+/year when hitting goals

Help customers find the right wireless and wired tech solutions in a fast-paced, team-focused store. This is a strong fit if you’re goal-driven, tech-savvy, and want uncapped commission, benefits, and clear career growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail skills transfer well, and employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.