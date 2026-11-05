🛒 Keene NH Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Keene’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of part-time and full-time roles, from front-desk vibes to leadership tracks. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Keene, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hour + bonuses, free tanning, product discounts

Fun, high-energy salon setting with no experience needed, flexible schedules, and lots of perks (free tanning, discounts, contests, wellness program). Great fit if you like sales, chatting with customers, and a fast-paced, upbeat environment.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

Location: 350 Winchester St, Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Lead the flow of new product from truck to sales floor, help train associates, and keep the store looking sharp. Good step up if you have 1 year retail + 6 months leadership and want steady hours, benefits, and growth inside a Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

Location: 350 Winchester St, Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Elevated coordinator role where you sometimes act as Manager on Duty, handle opening/closing, and coach the team. Best for someone with retail + leadership experience who wants more responsibility and a clear path into store management.

Employer: Keene Family YMCA

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Part-time (non-exempt)

Pay range: $13.08 – $19.61/hour

Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, answering questions, and handling memberships. Ideal if you enjoy a community-focused, mission-driven setting and have strong customer service and computer skills.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $55,000–$67,000/year (base pay or uncapped commission, DOE)

Higher-earning retail sales role helping customers find the right mattress, with uncapped commissions, 401(k) match, and full benefits. Great if you’re motivated by sales goals and want a long-term retail career with strong training.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.