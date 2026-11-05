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Keene
🛒 Keene NH Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
3 days ago
Keene’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of part-time and full-time roles, from front-desk vibes to leadership tracks. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Sales Associate (Sun Tan City)
- Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hour + bonuses, free tanning, product discounts
- Fun, high-energy salon setting with no experience needed, flexible schedules, and lots of perks (free tanning, discounts, contests, wellness program). Great fit if you like sales, chatting with customers, and a fast-paced, upbeat environment.
Retail Merchandise Coordinator
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)
- Location: 350 Winchester St, Keene, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour
- Lead the flow of new product from truck to sales floor, help train associates, and keep the store looking sharp. Good step up if you have 1 year retail + 6 months leadership and want steady hours, benefits, and growth inside a Fortune 100 retailer.
Retail Key Carrier Coordinator
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)
- Location: 350 Winchester St, Keene, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
- Elevated coordinator role where you sometimes act as Manager on Duty, handle opening/closing, and coach the team. Best for someone with retail + leadership experience who wants more responsibility and a clear path into store management.
Member Services Representative
- Employer: Keene Family YMCA
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Part-time (non-exempt)
- Pay range: $13.08 – $19.61/hour
- Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, answering questions, and handling memberships. Ideal if you enjoy a community-focused, mission-driven setting and have strong customer service and computer skills.
Sleep Expert – Sales
- Employer: Mattress Firm
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $55,000–$67,000/year (base pay or uncapped commission, DOE)
- Higher-earning retail sales role helping customers find the right mattress, with uncapped commissions, 401(k) match, and full benefits. Great if you’re motivated by sales goals and want a long-term retail career with strong training.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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