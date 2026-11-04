💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles Open Now in Keene, NH

Keene’s finance scene is busy right now, especially at C&S Wholesale Grocers. If you’ve got accounting or FP&A experience, there are a couple of solid paths to check out.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time (also listed as a contract on LinkedIn)

(also listed as a contract on LinkedIn) Salary: Not listed

Support budgeting, forecasting, and P&L analysis for key parts of the business. This role is a good fit if you have 2–5 years in finance, strong Excel skills, and want to work closely with leaders on planning and performance.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time (listed as contract on LinkedIn, but job code shows full-time)

(listed as contract on LinkedIn, but job code shows full-time) Salary: Not listed

Lead weekly and monthly reporting for gross margin, rebates, warehouse fees, and inventory. This is a senior role for someone with 7–10 years of accounting experience, strong GAAP knowledge, and comfort managing people, controls, and complex analysis.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—big employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.