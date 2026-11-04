🏭 Keene, NH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Keene’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on, detail-focused work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready for steady hours and growth.

Employer: AMETEK Precitech, Inc.

AMETEK Precitech, Inc. Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $40,000–$55,000/year (USD)

Set up and run precision surface grinding machines to make ultra-accurate components for high-end optics. Good fit if you have surface grind or CNC experience, can read prints, and like working to tight tolerances with a variety of materials.

Employer: Corning

Corning Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Full-time, weekend shift Pay: $28.50–$33.50/hour (USD)

Run Zeiss CMMs using approved CALYPSO programs to inspect precision parts and generate reports. Great if you have 1–3 years of CMM experience, know GD&T, and want a concentrated weekend schedule with strong benefits.

Employer: G.S. Precision, Inc.

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:15 pm–11:45 pm)

Pay: $18–$30/hour (USD)

Operate CNC machines after setup, check parts with gauges and micrometers, and keep production on track for aerospace and defense components. Good entry point if you have basic machining or measurement skills and want strong benefits plus shift differential.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.