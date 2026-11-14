Kearny’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across beauty and grocery. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some strong hourly pay.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5447

Walmart Supercenter Location: 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032

Type: Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $18 – $31/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Stock food and household items, build seasonal displays, and help shoppers find what they need. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for both part-time and full-time associates.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Kearny, NJ

Type: Full-time (management role; exact type not listed)

Full-time (management role; exact type not listed) Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Help lead a beauty retail store: support hiring, training, scheduling, and daily operations while keeping the store on brand and customers happy. Great fit if you have retail + some management experience and want to grow into full store leadership.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Kearny, NJ

Type: Full-Time (Seasonal)

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Seasonal role focused on stocking, shipment, merchandising, and store cleanliness so the sales floor looks great and products are easy to find. Full-time seasonal staff may be eligible for health, dental, vision, life, disability, and paid time off, with flexible schedules including mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.