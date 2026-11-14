Kearny’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work with electrical and industrial gear. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level production to high-end engineering leadership.

Employer: Growing electrical/industrial equipment manufacturer (via Express Employment Professionals)

Growing electrical/industrial equipment manufacturer (via Express Employment Professionals) Location: Kearny, NJ

Salary: $21–$24/hour

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1st shift (7:30 AM–4:00 PM) or 2nd shift (3:30 PM–12:00 AM); some overtime

Work from wiring diagrams and schematics to build and wire electrical systems used in critical infrastructure. Great fit if you have electrical or wire assembly experience and want steady weekday shifts with room to grow.

Employer: Growing electrical/industrial equipment manufacturer (via Express Employment Professionals)

Growing electrical/industrial equipment manufacturer (via Express Employment Professionals) Location: Kearny, NJ

Salary: $23–$26/hour

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM; occasional overtime

Inspect mechanical and electrical assemblies from start to finish so products meet drawings and specs. Ideal if you’ve done QC in manufacturing, can read fabrication drawings, and like catching issues before they reach the customer.

Employer: Growing electrical/industrial equipment manufacturer (via Express Employment Professionals)

Growing electrical/industrial equipment manufacturer (via Express Employment Professionals) Location: Kearny, NJ

Salary: $21–$24/hour

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1st shift (7:30 AM–4:00 PM) or 2nd shift (3:30 PM–12:00 AM); some overtime

Assemble and test switchgear using drawings and work instructions, doing both mechanical and some electrical work. Good for people with assembly experience who like building big, industrial products in a clean, safety-focused shop.

Employer: Lineage

Location: Kearny, NJ

Salary: $19.18 – $32.40/hour

Type: Full-time

Operate a turret machine to pick, pull, and move full pallets in a warehouse setting, including cold storage down to -20°F. Comes with benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and a clear path to grow within a large logistics company.

Employer: Thea Energy

Location: Kearny, NJ

Salary: $160,000 – $190,000+

Type: Full-time

Lead and grow the manufacturing engineering team building high-temperature superconducting magnets for fusion energy. Best for seasoned leaders (10+ years experience) with strong electro-mechanical manufacturing background and interest in cutting-edge clean energy.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.