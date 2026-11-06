🏗️ Kearny, NJ Engineering Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Kearny’s quietly turning into a serious hub for clean‑energy engineering. If you’re into controls, power, or R&D, these roles at Thea Energy are worth a close look.

Employer: Thea Energy

Thea Energy Location: Kearny, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 – $230,000/year

Design and own PLC‑based safety and interlock systems that protect people and high‑energy fusion hardware. Great fit if you have 8+ years in safety PLCs, IEC safety standards, and like hands‑on work with high voltage, magnets, and complex shutdown logic.

Employer: Thea Energy

Thea Energy Location: Kearny, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year

Build and test power supplies and electrical systems for cutting‑edge fusion experiments. Ideal if you love rapid prototyping, power electronics, Altium PCB work, and getting hands‑on with high‑current test stands.

Employer: Thea Energy

Thea Energy Location: Kearny, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 – $230,000/year

Lead control, automation, and data‑acquisition systems for the Eos stellarator. Best for folks with 10+ years in EPICS/SCADA/PLC, real‑time control, and machine protection who want to shape the full control architecture of a first‑of‑a‑kind fusion plant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—Thea Energy is open to strong candidates who don’t tick every box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.