🚚 Kearny, NJ Logistics Jobs with Multiple $55K–$90K+ Openings

Kearny is buzzing with logistics and delivery work right now—great if you like fast-paced days and clear results. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Mainfreight

Mainfreight Location: Kearny, NJ

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000

Type: Full-time

This role manages customer freight from pickup to delivery—tracking loads, fixing issues, and keeping clients happy. Includes a 4-week hands-on training program, strong benefits, and room to grow inside a global logistics company.

Employer: OnTrac

Location: Kearny, NJ (130 Central Ave.)

Salary: $73,920 – $92,400 to start, with potential up to $110,880

to start, with potential up to Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: Monday–Friday, 12:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. (overnight)

Lead sort operations for a major e‑commerce delivery network, managing package handlers, safety, and volume flow. Good fit if you have logistics experience, like leading teams, and want strong pay plus a full benefits package and 401(k) match.

Employer: Oak Lodge Holdings, Inc. – Garden State Consolidating

Location: Kearny, NJ

Salary: $55,000 – $58,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., overtime as needed

Coordinate trucks, routes, and freight so everything moves on time. Great if you’re organized, like working with drivers and customers, and want steady daytime hours plus 401(k) and HSA benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.