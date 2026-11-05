🛒 Kearny, NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Kearny’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group) Location: Kearny, NJ 07032 (multiple local retail stores)

(multiple local retail stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Hands-on role setting up displays, stocking shelves, and keeping products looking great across different stores. Good fit if you like working on your own, using your phone for app-based tasks, and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 260 Passaic Ave., Kearny, NJ 07032

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28/year + quarterly bonus potential

Lead a Dollar Tree store while you train, from hiring and coaching staff to keeping the store safe, stocked, and welcoming. Comes with solid benefits like health coverage, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5447

Location: 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23 – $36/hour + incentives and possible premiums

Supervise the apparel area, help customers on the sales floor, and keep clothing racks and displays organized. Offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave) plus Walmart-paid education programs through Live Better U.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Kearny, NJ (store-based role)

(store-based role) Type: Full-time

Front-line leadership role helping run the store, drive parts sales, and coach the team while delivering “WOW” customer service. Great if you’re interested in automotive retail and want management experience in a stable, essential industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.