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Kearny

🛒 Kearny, NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

3 days ago
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Kearny’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Merchandising Specialist (Part-Time)

  • Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)
  • Location: Kearny, NJ 07032 (multiple local retail stores)
  • Type: Part-time
  • Pay: $16.00/hour

Hands-on role setting up displays, stocking shelves, and keeping products looking great across different stores. Good fit if you like working on your own, using your phone for app-based tasks, and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.

Store Manager – Bench (Manager in Training)

  • Employer: Dollar Tree
  • Location: 260 Passaic Ave., Kearny, NJ 07032
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28/year + quarterly bonus potential

Lead a Dollar Tree store while you train, from hiring and coaching staff to keeping the store safe, stocked, and welcoming. Comes with solid benefits like health coverage, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts.

Apparel Team Supervisor

  • Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5447
  • Location: 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $23 – $36/hour + incentives and possible premiums

Supervise the apparel area, help customers on the sales floor, and keep clothing racks and displays organized. Offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave) plus Walmart-paid education programs through Live Better U.

Part Sales Manager – Full Time

  • Employer: AutoZone
  • Location: Kearny, NJ (store-based role)
  • Type: Full-time

Front-line leadership role helping run the store, drive parts sales, and coach the team while delivering “WOW” customer service. Great if you’re interested in automotive retail and want management experience in a stable, essential industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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