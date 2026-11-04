🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs in Kearny, NJ

Kearny’s industrial area is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like active work and clear routines. Here are a few good options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: MAC PRODUCTS Inc.

MAC PRODUCTS Inc. Location: South Kearny, NJ (on-site)

South Kearny, NJ (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the quality team in a low-volume, high-mix metal shop that builds gear for power and transit systems. You’ll inspect machined and fabricated parts, coach other inspectors, dig into root causes, and work closely with manufacturing and engineering. Great fit if you have 5+ years QC experience in machining/fabrication and want a lead role with real influence.

Employer: Oak Lodge Holdings, Inc. – Garden State Consolidating

Location: Kearny, NJ (in person)

Kearny, NJ (in person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, paid sick time

Operate reach trucks, Hi-Lo forklifts, clamp trucks, and pallet jacks in a fast-paced warehouse. You’ll handle loading/unloading, inventory in the WMS, order picking, and shipping/receiving while following OSHA safety rules. Good for someone with forklift experience who wants steady 2nd-shift work plus benefits.

Employer: Platinum Coastal Group

Location: Kearny, NJ (on-site)

Kearny, NJ (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role putting together products or components using set instructions and quality standards. You’ll prepare parts, assemble, and visually inspect your work while keeping your station organized. A good fit if you’re reliable, okay on your feet, and willing to learn—prior experience is helpful but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers in Kearny’s industrial zone often train the right person who shows up and sticks with it.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.