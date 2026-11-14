Kearney’s aviation scene is buzzing right now. If you’ve got your A&P and like working on corporate aircraft, there’s a strong opening you should see.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading aviation company)

CyberCoders (for a leading aviation company) Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000+ per year

Work on a fleet of corporate aircraft at a growing MRO repair facility with strong training and room to move up. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, test, and modify aircraft components, instruments, and control systems, with Pilatus/PC-12 and turbo prop experience highly desired.

Requirements:

5+ years aircraft maintenance experience

aircraft maintenance experience A&P certification / Airframe & Powerplant license

Experience with corporate aircraft (Pilatus, PC-12, Turbo Prop, GA)

(Pilatus, PC-12, Turbo Prop, GA) Able to read technical manuals, instructions, blueprints

Understanding of CFR Part 145.211

Perks listed:

Full health benefits: medical, dental, vision, life

medical, dental, vision, life 401(k) with match

Vacation/PTO and bonus potential

If this fits your background, don’t wait—aviation roles at this pay level in Kearney don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.