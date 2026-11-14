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🚌 Kearney, NE Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings $100K+
Kearney’s aviation scene is buzzing right now. If you’ve got your A&P and like working on corporate aircraft, there’s a strong opening you should see.
Aircraft Maintenance Technician (Corporate Jets)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading aviation company)
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000+ per year
Work on a fleet of corporate aircraft at a growing MRO repair facility with strong training and room to move up. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, test, and modify aircraft components, instruments, and control systems, with Pilatus/PC-12 and turbo prop experience highly desired.
Requirements:
- 5+ years aircraft maintenance experience
- A&P certification / Airframe & Powerplant license
- Experience with corporate aircraft (Pilatus, PC-12, Turbo Prop, GA)
- Able to read technical manuals, instructions, blueprints
- Understanding of CFR Part 145.211
Perks listed:
- Full health benefits: medical, dental, vision, life
- 401(k) with match
- Vacation/PTO and bonus potential
If this fits your background, don’t wait—aviation roles at this pay level in Kearney don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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