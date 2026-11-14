Kearney’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to clinic and retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like direct patient care or organized, behind-the-counter work.

Employer: Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Part-time / PRN, Monday–Friday, 8AM–5PM

Salary: Not listed

Work in a cancer center setting, helping room patients, take vitals, assist with exams, and keep the clinic running smoothly. Great fit if you’re a CNA (age 16+) or Medical Assistant grad looking for steady weekday hours and strong education support like tuition help and career growth.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / CHI Health Good Samaritan

Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.24 – $24.35/hour

Hands-on CNA role in a 268-bed regional referral center with trauma, cardiac, NICU, cancer, and behavioral health services. You’ll provide basic patient care, help with transport, and document care as part of a strong team; must have a 75-hour CNA course, NE CNA certification, and BLS.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5411 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE 68847

Type: Full-time, mid-shift & closing

Salary: $22 – $35/hour + incentives & shift premiums

Lead the pharmacy team in a busy retail setting, focusing on prescription processing, customer service, and smooth daily operations. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.