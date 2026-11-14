Kearney’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from corporate manufacturing to community services. If you’ve got accounting skills, there are a few strong paths to check out.

Employer: Parker Hannifin – Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division (Baldwin Filters)

Parker Hannifin – Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division (Baldwin Filters) Location: Kearney, NE (main facility)

(main facility) Type: Full-time

Lead divisional financial reporting and monthly close for a large, global manufacturer with multiple locations in the U.S. and Mexico. You’ll own US GAAP close, SOX compliance, audits (Deloitte), cash and balance sheet management, and supervise AP, a financial analyst, and an intern, while helping move systems into SAP and Power BI.

Employer: Parker Hannifin – Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division (Baldwin Filters)

Parker Hannifin – Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division (Baldwin Filters) Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Full-time

More plant-facing than the first role, this one centers on cost accounting and manufacturing finance: BOMs, overhead rates, inventory, and variance analysis. You’ll support AOP, S&OP, CapEx decisions, and lead a cost accounting team, using tools like Manman ERP, Hyperion, and Power BI to guide operations.

Employer: Region 3 Behavioral Health Services

Location: Kearney, NE (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (with 6‑month increase potential and annual raises)

Great fit if you like mission-driven work and steady hours. You’ll handle accounts payable, accounts receivable, grant payments, and back up payroll, using QuickBooks and Excel. Strong perks: employer-paid health, dental, life, 6% retirement contribution (no match required), generous PTO and holidays, flexible schedule, and a casual office (jeans all week).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.