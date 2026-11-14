Kearney’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with people. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring now across town.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Kearney, NE

Kearney, NE Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $18.00/hour + monthly bonus (depending on experience and location)

Lead a small team, keep the store running smooth, and help customers find what they need. This role comes with bonus potential, paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision, associate discounts, and a clear path to promotion, plus respectful schedules between 6am–10pm.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Kearney, NE

Kearney, NE Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role handling payments and guest service in a busy sports bar setting. They prefer folks with restaurant, retail, or supervisory experience, strong communication skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: LandMark Implement, Inc.

Location: Kearney, NE

Kearney, NE Type: Full-time

Help customers with equipment parts, answer phones, and support the service team at a John Deere dealership. This job mixes sales, customer service, and some delivery/stocking work, and is a good fit if you’re comfortable with basic computer skills, working in a team, and lifting up to 75 lbs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.