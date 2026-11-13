Kearney’s transportation scene is busy right now, from the airport to the highway. If you’ve got a CDL or aircraft skills, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000+ per year

Work on corporate aircraft at a growing MRO repair facility with a top-tier tech team. Role focuses on troubleshooting, repairing, testing, and modifying aircraft components and control systems, with strong training and growth potential.

Highlights:

A&P certification and Airframe Powerplant License required

required Experience with Pilatus, PC-12, Turbo Prop, GA aircraft preferred

aircraft preferred Must read and interpret technical manuals, blueprints, and CFR Part 145.211

Full benefits: medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, PTO, and bonus

Note: There is a second posting for this same role with a different post date; it’s the same position, so apply once.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Kearney, NE (must live in Nebraska)

Type: Full-time, Team driving

Pay: $1,700–$2,075 per week, plus bonuses

Haul Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts and engines in dry van trailers, running east of the Rockies. Freight is 100% no-touch and about 70% drop-and-hook, with around four loads per week.

Highlights:

Home every three weeks

All CDL-A holders welcome; company-paid CDL training options available

welcome; company-paid CDL training options available Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (experience-based)

(experience-based) Mileage + hourly on-duty pay, weekly performance pay, annual bonus (up to 2% of gross)

Benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match , PTO after 6 months, 6 paid holidays

medical, dental, vision, , PTO after 6 months, 6 paid holidays Pet-friendly: bring your dog or cat on the road

bring your dog or cat on the road Tuition reimbursement up to $10,000 and military-specific benefits

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.