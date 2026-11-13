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🚌 Kearney, NE Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Kearney’s transportation scene is busy right now, from the airport to the highway. If you’ve got a CDL or aircraft skills, there’s real money on the table.
Aircraft Maintenance Technician (Corporate Jets)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000+ per year
Work on corporate aircraft at a growing MRO repair facility with a top-tier tech team. Role focuses on troubleshooting, repairing, testing, and modifying aircraft components and control systems, with strong training and growth potential.
Highlights:
- A&P certification and Airframe Powerplant License required
- Experience with Pilatus, PC-12, Turbo Prop, GA aircraft preferred
- Must read and interpret technical manuals, blueprints, and CFR Part 145.211
- Full benefits: medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, PTO, and bonus
Note: There is a second posting for this same role with a different post date; it’s the same position, so apply once.
CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Harley-Davidson Account
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Kearney, NE (must live in Nebraska)
- Type: Full-time, Team driving
- Pay: $1,700–$2,075 per week, plus bonuses
Haul Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts and engines in dry van trailers, running east of the Rockies. Freight is 100% no-touch and about 70% drop-and-hook, with around four loads per week.
Highlights:
- Home every three weeks
- All CDL-A holders welcome; company-paid CDL training options available
- Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (experience-based)
- Mileage + hourly on-duty pay, weekly performance pay, annual bonus (up to 2% of gross)
- Benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO after 6 months, 6 paid holidays
- Pet-friendly: bring your dog or cat on the road
- Tuition reimbursement up to $10,000 and military-specific benefits
If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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