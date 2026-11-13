Kearney’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from jail kitchens to hotels and fast food. If you like serving people and staying on your feet, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Elior (Summit)

Elior (Summit) Location: Buffalo County Jail, Kearney, NE

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $20.00/hour

Work with a tight, energetic kitchen team cooking meals from scratch in a high-volume correctional facility. This role offers solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, 9 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement) and room to grow within Elior.

Employer: CHI Health Good Samaritan

Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Contract

Contract Pay Range: $15.67 – $22.14/hour

Help prepare and deliver meals to patients and staff while following special diets and food safety rules. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of food service experience, like a clean kitchen, and enjoy patient contact in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Holiday Inn (Younes Hospitality)

Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Part-time, overnight (11:00 pm – 7:00 am)

Pay: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for guests checking in and out overnight. Great if you’re friendly, comfortable with computers and phones, and can work weekends and some holidays; perks include insurance, PTO, 401k, and employee hotel rates.

Employer: Burger King

Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Support the general manager, lead the crew, and handle opening/closing, deposits, inventory, and customer service. This is a good step up if you have fast-food or retail experience and want leadership duties, an employee discount, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in any of these roles can open doors to better hours and higher pay later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.