🎓 Kearney NE Education Jobs with Multiple Open Roles

Kearney’s education scene is busy right now, with solid options both in K‑12 and higher ed. If you like helping students grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: State of Nebraska (Health & Human Services – YRTC-K)

State of Nebraska (Health & Human Services – YRTC-K) Location: Kearney, NE

Salary: Starting at $43,056 , more with advanced degree/experience

, more with advanced degree/experience Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:45–3:45

Teach English to youth ages 14–18 at West Kearney High School, part of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center. This role comes with a teacher retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, comprehensive benefits, and a close-knit team focused on helping at-risk students get back on track.

Employer: University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK)

Location: Kearney, NE 68847

Salary: $37,000 – $39,445

Type: Full-time, on-site

Application review date: 11/30/26 (open until filled)

Coordinate teacher education admissions and student teaching placements, and serve as the main contact for students, faculty, and partner schools. This job is great if you’re organized, tech-savvy with Microsoft Excel/Word and Qualtrics, and want university benefits, 13 paid holidays, and tuition remission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—local schools and UNK are always cycling through new openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.