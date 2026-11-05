📣 Kearney, NE Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

Kearney has a couple of solid sales roles right now, from entry-level insurance to leading a media sales team. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions)

Sinclair Inc. (AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions) Location: Kearney, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a media sales and marketing team for a major broadcast company. You’ll build strategy, coach reps, grow local business across TV and digital, and be the face of the brand with key clients. Good fit if you have strong sales experience, love leading people, and want career growth with bonuses and benefits.

Note: This same role also appears under Sinclair Broadcast Group on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a duplicate posting.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Mark Porter Agency

Location: Kearney, NE (serving Grand Island area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year (base) + commission

Great for someone wanting to break into insurance sales with training and support. You’ll sell personal lines insurance, work Mon–Fri with evenings off, and build your own book of business through calls, networking, and local partnerships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.