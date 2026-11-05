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Kearney
🏥 Kearney, NE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Kearney’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to in‑home care. If you’re looking to grow your skills while staying local, these openings are worth a look.
Clinic Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.27 – $36.10/hour
This Rad Tech role covers X‑rays, CT, MRI, and more while working closely with patients and radiologists. Great fit if you’re ARRT registered, have NE Medical Radiographer licensure, and want steady clinic hours with a large regional system.
Laboratory Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: CHI Health Good Samaritan
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.51 – $26.15/hour
Help process specimens, support lab testing, and keep things running smoothly in a busy regional hospital lab. Good entry role if you have a high school diploma/GED and can get BLS/CPR within 90 days.
Laboratory Assistant (Full-Time)
- Employer: CHI Health Good Samaritan / CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.51 – $26.15/hour
Similar duties as the part‑time role—specimen processing, basic testing, and equipment upkeep—but with full‑time hours. Ideal if you want a stable lab career path in an acute care setting.
CNA
- Employer: CHI Health Good Samaritan
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.24 – $24.35/hour
Provide hands‑on basic care, help with transport, and support the nursing team in a 268‑bed regional hospital. You’ll need NE CNA certification, a 75‑hour approved course, and BLS/CPR.
Medication Aide – Full-Time Day Shift
- Employer: Agemark Senior Living – CountryHouse Residence
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Type: Full-time, Days (6 AM–2 PM, every other weekend & rotating holidays)
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a memory‑care style senior community, giving meds, documenting, and helping with daily living while building close relationships with residents. Comes with PTO from day 1, health benefits, free shift meal, and DailyPay access.
In Home Caregiver – Kearney Area
- Employer: Right at Home Northeast & Central Nebraska
- Location: Kearney, NE & surrounding communities
- Type: Part-time / PRN / Contract (varies)
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Support seniors and adults with disabilities at home—help with personal care, meals, errands, and companionship. Flexible schedules, weekly pay, training, and options for CNAs, CMAs, LPNs, and RNs looking for extra hours.
Emergency Department Technician
- Employer: Bryan Health
- Location: Kearney, NE – Emergency Room
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Not listed
Blend clerical work with direct patient care—monitor telemetry, assist nurses, handle phones and intake, and support patient comfort in a busy ER. Requires high school diploma, NE CNA or EMT license, and BLS/CPR.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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