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🛒 Kearney, NE Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Kearney’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across stores and restaurants. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several solid full-time options open today.
Stocking Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Kearney, NE (Walmart Supercenter #598, 5411 2nd Ave)
- Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Type: Full-time
Lead the stocking crew, unload trucks, and keep the backroom and shelves running smoothly. This role is great if you like physical work, can lift 50+ lbs, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education).
Food/Consumables Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Kearney, NE (Walmart Supercenter #598, 5411 2nd Ave)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Type: Full-time | Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing
Work the grocery and consumables side of the store, stocking shelves and building seasonal displays while helping customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package and access to Live Better U for paid education.
Cashier – Late Night Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour
- Type: Full-time | Late night + other shifts available
Front-of-house role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and handling drinks and payments in a fast-paced, upbeat restaurant. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, paid training, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and chances to move up to trainer and beyond within your first year.
Assistant Store Manager – Famous Footwear
- Employer: Famous Footwear / Caleres, Inc.
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Pay: Not listed (will meet or exceed local minimum; based on experience)
- Type: Full-time
Step into a leadership role helping run a busy shoe store, coaching a small team, and driving sales and customer experience. Perks include 30% off across Caleres brands, education assistance up to $7,500/year, relaxed dress code, and benefits (PTO, health, retirement) for eligible full-time staff.
Customer Service Representative – Insurance
- Employer: Mark Porter – Farmers Insurance Agency
- Location: Kearney, NE (serving Grand Island agency)
- Pay: $17.00–$22.00/hour
- Type: Full-time | Mon–Fri, evenings off
Office-based customer service role handling calls, payments, and policy updates for an insurance agency. Offers PTO, flexible schedule, retirement plan, and a steady weekday routine; a Property & Casualty license is required (no prior insurance experience needed if you’re ready to learn).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and teams tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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