🛒 Kearney, NE Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Kearney’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across stores and restaurants. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several solid full-time options open today.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Kearney, NE (Walmart Supercenter #598, 5411 2nd Ave)

Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Type: Full-time

Lead the stocking crew, unload trucks, and keep the backroom and shelves running smoothly. This role is great if you like physical work, can lift 50+ lbs, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Kearney, NE (Walmart Supercenter #598, 5411 2nd Ave)

Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Type: Full-time | Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Work the grocery and consumables side of the store, stocking shelves and building seasonal displays while helping customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package and access to Live Better U for paid education.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Kearney, NE

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time | Late night + other shifts available

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and handling drinks and payments in a fast-paced, upbeat restaurant. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, paid training, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and chances to move up to trainer and beyond within your first year.

Employer: Famous Footwear / Caleres, Inc.

Location: Kearney, NE

Pay: Not listed (will meet or exceed local minimum; based on experience)

Not listed (will meet or exceed local minimum; based on experience) Type: Full-time

Step into a leadership role helping run a busy shoe store, coaching a small team, and driving sales and customer experience. Perks include 30% off across Caleres brands, education assistance up to $7,500/year, relaxed dress code, and benefits (PTO, health, retirement) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Mark Porter – Farmers Insurance Agency

Location: Kearney, NE (serving Grand Island agency)

Pay: $17.00–$22.00/hour

Type: Full-time | Mon–Fri, evenings off

Office-based customer service role handling calls, payments, and policy updates for an insurance agency. Offers PTO, flexible schedule, retirement plan, and a steady weekday routine; a Property & Casualty license is required (no prior insurance experience needed if you’re ready to learn).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and teams tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.