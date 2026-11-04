🚧 Kearney Construction: Multiple Foreman Roles Paying $80K+

Kearney’s construction scene is busy, and skilled leaders are in demand. If you’ve got crew or foreman experience, these openings come with strong pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Midlands Contracting, Inc.

Midlands Contracting, Inc. Location: Kearney, NE (travel to out-of-town projects, home on weekends)

(travel to out-of-town projects, home on weekends) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$150,000/year, depending on experience

Lead a 5–6 person underground utilities crew installing sewer, water main, and storm sewer systems. This role is hands-on: you’ll run heavy equipment, manage safety, track production, and keep projects on spec and on schedule. Includes year-round work (no winter layoffs), paid travel time, company truck and cell phone, and a full benefits package with PTO, holidays, health, life, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Morton Buildings, Inc.

Location: Kearney, NE (about 20% travel , sometimes up to two weeks)

(about , sometimes up to two weeks) Type: Full-time

Salary: $36–$39/hour + bonus potential

Run a crew building post-frame structures with a long-time national leader in the field. You’ll handle daily planning, safety, training, and project management while keeping jobs on time and on budget. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, paid holidays/vacation/sick time, bad weather pay, and multiple bonus opportunities.

Note: This same Morton role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.