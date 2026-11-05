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Kearney
Kearney City Hall closing early for staff meeting
3 days ago
Kearney City Hall will close early on 2026-11-05 at 2:00 p.m. for an all-team meeting. Normal hours will start again on 2026-11-06 at 8:00 a.m. Residents can make utility payments while City Hall is closed using the 24-hour drop box outside City Hall or pay online anytime at KearneyMO.us.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Kearney, MO
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