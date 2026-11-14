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Free Manaʻo Meals dinner for young parents Nov. 25
Neighborhood Place of Puna will host a free Manaʻo Meals dinner for young parents ages 18–25 in East Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 5:00–6:30 PM at Connection Point Church of the Nazarene, 15-1839 32nd Avenue, Keaʻau. Young parents can enjoy dinner, meet other families, and share their ideas and needs to help guide the future of NPP’s Parent Advisory Committee; participants will receive a gift card as a thank-you. Space is limited to 10 families, and registration is required; you do not need to be a current NPP participant to attend.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Neighborhood Place of Puna
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