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Pittsburgh
Homewood welcomes new 44-unit affordable housing project
By Kaylin Davis,9 days ago
A St. Louis-based affordable housing developer is about to start a new project in Homewood.
McCormack Baron Salazar has a $25.55 million sales agreement with the URA to buy lots and build a 44-unit apartment project that includes 37 affordable units and commercial space.
A Pittsburgh Business Times story says construction should take 18-months.