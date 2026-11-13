Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

Looking for a new way to give back this holiday season? The Giving Machine opens Monday in Shadyside and will be there through December 6th.

There are two machines at 5511 Walnut Street where people can buy essential items and services for people in need. Spokesperson Ken Witzel says the Giving Machine is intended to do two things:

“Number one help these charitable organizations. These people are who doing such great work in our neighborhoods, in our communities, and then second encourage people including ourselves to give more.”

Witzel told KDKA's Michael Bartley every dollar donated goes directly to partner organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is sponsoring the Giving Machine.