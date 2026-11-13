Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

After losing one pizzeria, the North Side area is gain two high-quality pie companies.

A former pizzeria in the North Side will be up and running again soon after a Lawrenceville pizzeria announced it’s expanding in Pittsburgh.

Driftwood Oven on Butler Street says it will be opening a second location on Western Avenue at the former site of Alberta’s Pizzeria.

The Owners said in a social media post, before they opened their first brick and mortar location, they wanted a place like the one they’re taking over.

“Very soon, this place we imagined years ago will exist on Western Ave and we can’t wait to share it with you!” the Driftwood owners said.

Alberta’s closed last month after opening in 2024.

In addition to hand-tossed and Roman-style pizzas, Driftwood offers sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more.

Driftwood prides itself on using local ingredients and 100 percent organic whole grains.

And Napoli Pizza on Murray Avenue, in Squirrel Hill has announced that its pizza will soon be available in the Northside/Bellevue area.

The Gulf gas station on California Avenue will soon be selling plain and pepperoni slices “starting soon”.