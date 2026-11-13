Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

There will be road closures and traffic delays in Pittsburgh on Saturday as the city's 113th Christmas tree is transported to the City-County Building.

Rolling closures and delays will happen from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. as the 38-foot spruce is moved from Brighton Heights to Downtown.

Grant Street will be closed between Third and Fifth avenues from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. And on Sunday, the northbound lane of Grant Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for decorating the tree.