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Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh's Christmas tree delivery causes delays this weekend
By Kaylin Davis,9 days ago
There will be road closures and traffic delays in Pittsburgh on Saturday as the city's 113th Christmas tree is transported to the City-County Building.
Rolling closures and delays will happen from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. as the 38-foot spruce is moved from Brighton Heights to Downtown.
Grant Street will be closed between Third and Fifth avenues from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. And on Sunday, the northbound lane of Grant Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for decorating the tree.