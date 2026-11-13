Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

A female caregiver in Pitcairn faces several charges after a man was found in “extreme poor health” and living in deplorable conditions.

Allegheny County Police were called just before 4:15 on Thursday afternoon after learning of the situation inside a home on the 900 block of Jewel Way.

Detectives say Bonnie Sue Schutzer was responsible for the man’s care and was arrested and charged with abuse of a care dependent person, neglect of a car dependent person, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been revealed.