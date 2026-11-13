Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

A mother in Southwestern PA is hoping for a miracle after a special book for her son went missing.

Courtney Hixon says the copy of “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss she was planning to giver her son when he graduated got lost in the mail.

She has been having teachers sign the boys and there are years of messages she’s afraid are gone forever.

Hixson says her kids attend cyber school, which is why the book has been mailed to the teachers.

“Their teachers are all over Pennsylvania,” said Hixson. “Some are actually in other states because they moved away.”

“Somewhere in the process of it making its way back to us from a teacher it opened and the book came out,” added Hixson.

Hixson says she has received little help from the Post Office.

“They took my information and a description of the book. They were going to email it to the distribution centers. But she said I basically have no chance of finding it.”

And, while the book was just going from Beaver County to Fayette County, the package’s tracking shows it ended up in other states and Puerto Rico.

With her son now a junior in high school, there are several messages she is afraid will be lost forever.

Hixson is now hoping against hope the right person sees this story and either knows were it is or how she can get it back.

You can reach Hixson through her Facebook page.