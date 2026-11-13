Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

A Butler man pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide by vehicle and other charges for a 2023 hit and run incident that took the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Joshua Rivera's car struck Aiden Lutz while he was riding an e-bike on Dutchtown Road in Butler Township.

Rivera left the scene and Lutz died the next day at Allegheny General. In a plea agreement, Rivera will be sentenced Monday morning to serve 10-24 years in prison.