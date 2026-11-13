Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

A Mad Mex location in Pittsburgh has returned with a new twist.

Big Burrito Restaurant Group is reopening its Shadyside location on South Highland Avenue as Mad Mex Sol.

The name Sol (Spanish for sun) is an appropriate addition to the Mad Mex name.

The revamped restaurant adds a lot more sunshine and brighter light to the interior as well as a fresh new menu.

“We realized that what we like doesn’t always fit into a perfect box of what you’d expect from a not-actually-Mexican-but-also-not-NOT-Mexican place,” a release reads. “At Sol, we all have a chance to step outside of our tortilla wrapped comfort zones.”

Originally opened in 2011, Mad Mex Sol renovations have been underway since July, even thought the restaurant didn’t close.

In addition to the revamped look and décor, new items have been added to the menu.

The Sol location is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.).

In addition to Sol, there are seven other regular Mad Mex locations in the Pittsburgh area.