Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

A hotel in Southwestern Pennsylvania has been ruled “out of compliance” after an inspection on Thursday.

The PA Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety says the Microtel Inn on Darlington Road in Beaver Falls had three risk factors during the inspection with one repeat violation.

The inspection shows issues with the hotel’s breakfast bar.

Items like Yogurt, eggs, milk and cream cheese at temperatures well above the save zone of 41 degrees or lower in a kitchen refrigerator. The ambient temperature in the fridge was 51.8 degrees.

Yogurt and milk in a service refrigerator were also several degrees above the safe zone. Those items were thrown away and is a repeat violation from a previous inspection in 2025.

Also, the person in charge is accused of not throwing away items that they knew were “subject to temperature abuse.”

And, there is no certified food employee working at the hotel.

To see the full inspection report and any updates to the hotel’s breakfast bar status, visit the state’s website.