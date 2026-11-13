Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

The Liberty Borough Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two armed individuals spotted on trail cameras walking through private wooded property in the 900 block of Glenn Avenue on Wednesday.

One person in a flannel shirt appeared to be carrying a handgun, while a second person in a gray hooded sweatshirt appeared to be carrying a rifle or crossbow.

The incidents happened just before 4:20 and just after 4:30 p.m. on November 11.

Police urge residents not to approach the individuals and to call the department at 412-678-0606 with any identifying information, or dial Allegheny County 911 if they see an immediate threat.

“Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, particularly when individuals are observed on private property while potentially carrying weapons,” police said on social media

Liberty Borough is near McKeesport.