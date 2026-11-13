Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

A PA Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.8 million hit Thursday night in the Pittsburgh area.

The Lottery says the ticket matching all six numbers, 12, 13, 14, 19, 23, 47, was sold at the Shop ‘n Save location on Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township.

Winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact the Lottery to file a claim.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Even if you didn’t win the big jackpot, over 50,700 other Match 6 Lotto tickets have prizes on them across Pennsylvania.