Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 13, 2026

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D and Major Case Team continue their investigation into the criminal homicides of Scott Fosnaught and Shawn Baur.

On July 17th, 2002 at approximately 1:30am Scott and Shawn were found lying on Cashdollar road in Forward township, Butler County, PA after walking home from a friends house.

A passing motorist who observed the boys on the road called 911. Scott was pronounced dead on the scene and Shawn died later at an area hospital. They were just 15 years old.

It appeared the boys were struck by a vehicle but no skid marks or broken glass were found on scene.

Any person with information is asked to contact the PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885 or PSP tips toll free at 1-800-472-8477.

All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward with information that leads to an arrest and/or solving the cold case.