After nearly a decade, Ohio Valley-style pizzeria returns to Pgh

Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 5, 2026

The famous Ohio Valley-style pizza that has been missing in the Pittsburgh area for almost a decade is returning soon.

DiCarlo’s square-style pizza with “fresh cheese” is currently working to open its newest location in Brookline.

Located at 1200 Brookline Boulevard, the new DiCarlo’s is right up the hill from its former location on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

Anna DiCarlo tells KDKA Radio her son Nick is the owner of the restaurant and has been around the business his entire life. They expect to open before the end of the year.

Nick is the great-nephew of founder Primo DiCarlo who opened the first location in Steubenville, Ohio in 1945.

“We chose Brookline because when we were on saw Mill Boulevard, a lot of our customers were from Brookline,” Anna tells KDKA Radio. “Initially, we looked at Downtown Pittsburgh but my son said what about Brookline?”

Anna says DiCarlo’s not being in Pittsburgh didn’t feel right.

“I always wanted to come back, I think the most important reason is we’re famous for the Ohio-Valley style pizza and Western PA is part of the Ohio Valley, along with Ohio and West Virginia.

DiCarlo’s on Saw Mill Run came back from fire but eight year ago, closed down due to property issues.

“it’s been bothering me that we’ve be absent from here,” said Anna.

Anna adds they wanted to open this past summer, but some red tape and other hurdles have kept them from being able to announce an official opening date.

But, when they do open, Anna says her son and the rest of the team will be ready to make the famous square pizza with cheese put on after the oven you remember.

Just don’t call it “cold cheese”. Anna says they prefer fresh cheese.

“When you bite into a piece of our pizza, you can tell that we use real cheese.”

DiCarlo's have several locations in Wheeling, Steubenville and several other areas in West Virginia and Ohio, along with one in Knoxville, TN.