Call 988: Immediate Help for Mental Health

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Tuesday’s tragic murder-suicide in Mt. Lebanon has people asking questions that have no easy answers. But what transpired is an opportunity to talk about responding to a mental health crisis. A social media post from the wife and mother of the dead reveals her husband was severely depressed after being laid off.

The sudden loss of a job or career can destabilize a person's sense of purpose and security. He agreed to seek help and a first therapy appointment was scheduled on the day after he took the lives of his children and then his own. That’s a stark reminder of the volatility of a mental health crisis and the critical window for intervention.

Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop Mark Eckman observed this week those who feel without hope need to talk with someone rather than trying to solve problems alone.

That can start with a phone call to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Call 988. Three numbers that can be the start of recovery and healing.

Barriers to immediate care must be broken. You can make a call on behalf of a friend or loved one. We need one another, especially in times like this.

If you need emotional support, reach out by dialing 988.