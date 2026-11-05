Eat'n Park's Smiley Cookie Club gives you free cookies for a year

Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 5, 2026

Eat’n Park is beginning its 48th annual Caring for Kids with an offer that Smiley Cookie fans will love.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain is selling a Cookie Key Tag for $5 that will allow you to get one from Eat’n Park with every in-store purchase every time you visit in 2027.

Funds raised will go to local children’s hospitals in the Pittsburgh-area.

Smiley Cookie Key Tags can be bought starting November 5 and will be for sale while supplies last.

You’ll be able to use the key tag at any Eat’n Park restaurant from January 1 to December 31, 2027.

In addition to the cookie tag, Eat’n Park is auctioning off a new Ford Maverick with a $2 donation, 10 percent of sales from the Christmas Star merchandise (from the famous commercial) will go to Caring for Kids and more.

Eat’n Park is expected to pass $13 million raised for children’s hospitals by the end of 2026.

KDKA Radio will partner with KDKA-TV for the annual Free Care Fund on December 17. Stay tuned for details!