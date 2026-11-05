Updates on two Western PA sex crime incidents

Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 5, 2026

A Connecticut man is charged with using photos of local high school students to produce explicit images and a Pitcairn man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from a child.

The FBI notified the Penn-Trafford School District during the summer two photos of students were lifted from the district's website and were used to produce explicit images of minors.

A Connecticut man, Stephen Dickson, was arrested and charged in the case.

The FBI says the investigation is ongoing and is urging parents to report suspected child exploitation by contacting a bureau field office or through its cyber tip line.

And, a Pitcairn man will serve up to 25 1/2 years in state prison for soliciting sex from a person he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

42-year-old Lane Simpson must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He intended to meet a child and pay cash for sex acts, but Simpson was actually chatting online with an agent from the Attorney General's office.

He pleaded guilty to offenses including attempting to rape a child.