Pittsburgh wing restaurant under Consumer Alert after inspection

Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 5, 2026



A Consumer Alert has been issued for a wing restaurant in Pittsburgh and the owner reportedly confronted a health inspector.

The Allegheny County Health Department says an inspection Wednesday of ATL Wing Spot on Semple Street in Oakland was hit with eight total violations, including two high-risk.

The high-risk factors include a “lack of functional refrigeration”.

Several food items were at unsafe temperatures inside the cooler, including cooked chicken, raw chicken, cheese, tomatoes and meat temped above the safe temperature of 41 degrees or lower.

The ambient air temperature of the walk-in cooler was between 45 and 46 degrees and the “top section of the fliptop prep cooler had an ambient temperature of about 55-56” degrees.

Inspectors say there were small gaps in the top section of the cooler, letting air escape.

The dispenser at the three-bowl sink was also found to not have any sanitizer.

The inspector does say that an HVAC tech arrived during inspection and that they person in charge said they will use sanitizer tablets for cleaning.



The Health Department also say the owner tried to “interfere/intimidate” the inspector on the phone.

“Owner advised he would escalate to a higher administrators if ‘thousands of dollars of food were discarded’ despite the walk-in cooler not functioning properly,” the inspection says.

To see any updates to the restaurant’s status, visit the Health Department’s website.

The Consumer Alert was posted on the Health Department’s website on Thursday.