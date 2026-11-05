fraudsters pose as local police in Beaver County

Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 5, 2026

Another scam involving police to tell you about.

Law enforcement agencies in Beaver County are warning residents about a series of telephone scams where fraudsters pose as local police officers or sheriff's deputies to extort money.

Impersonators use fake names, fictitious badge numbers, and spoofed caller IDs to claim victims have outstanding arrest warrants or missed jury duty.

Authorities emphasize that legitimate police departments will never call to demand payment, gift cards, or cryptocurrency to settle a legal matter.