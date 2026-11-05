1st charges in investigation into alleged misuse of funds under Mayor Ed Gainey

Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 5, 2026

The first charges filed in the investigation into alleged misuse of public funds during the Gainey Administration.

62-year-old Emmett Miles is facing nearly 30 charges following presentment of a grand jury's findings.

He's accused of defrauding the State of Pennsylvania, Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh, as well as a home owner whose house was damaged by a 2023 fire.

According to the grand jury's findings, beginning in early 2023, Miles misused hundreds of thousands of dollars for personal expenses after getting the money through contracts obtained by various companies or nonprofits he controlled.

Money being spent on things like lottery tickets, bars and restaurants, while there as little to no actual work to show connected to the contracts.

Nothing in the presentment shows any direct or indirect ties to former Mayor Ed Gainey.

His attorney Al Reese says Miles turned himself in Wednesday afternoon and was expected to be arraigned overnight, and will enter a not guilty plea at his preliminary hearing.