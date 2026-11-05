Lottery ticket sold at Giant Eagle worth $770k will expire soon

Pittsburgh's Headlines: November 5, 2026

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket sold in Allegheny County worth $770,000 will expire if it isn’t claimed by next month.

The Lottery says the Cash 5 ticket matching all five balls drawn (11,20,31,36,38) on December 21, 2025 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township.

A prize claim needs to be filed by December 21, 2026 or the prize will evaporate.

All unclaimed, expired Lottery prizes go back into the Lottery Fund and are used to support the programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.

Winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to begin the claiming process.

You can also learn about filing a claim HERE.