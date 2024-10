Washington Man charged after four puppies found in garbage can

A Washington County man faces multiple charges of animal cruelty after an incident on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Pennsylvania State Police reported to the 300 block of Beacon Avenue in Canton Township around 9:30 after neighbors reported hearing dogs crying from inside a trash can.

Troopers found four “Pit bull-style puppies had been found tied in plastic grocery bags” inside a trash can.

One of the puppies was found dead and the other three has “severe injuries”.

Neighbors were able to perform life-saving measures to keep the three puppies alive.

The injured puppies were taken to a veterinarian to be treated for “serious injuries to their legs.”

State Police have charged Frank Donley, with multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty.