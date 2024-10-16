Open in App
    Plaque outside Allderdice honoring Tree of Life victims stolen

    By Kdka News Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Cnfg_0w96BzD400

    The memorial plaque outside Allderdice High School honoring the 11 victims of the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting has been stolen.

    A Pittsburgh Public Schools source says it's unclear when the plaque was taken and investigators were unable to identify any suspects on security video.

    Officials say a replacement plaque is on the way and will be in place ahead of this month's commemoration of the 2018 massacre.

    The plaque was donated by the 2019 Allderdice boys' basketball team.

