KDKA Radio wins prestigious News/Talk Station of the Year at 2024 Marconi Awards

We are proud to announce that KDKA Radio has been named NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR at the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards.

LISTEN: KDKA Radio, the News/Talk Station of the Year!

The Marconi Awards are the highest award in the radio business.

“We are beyond humbled and honored to receive the highest recognition in the radio business, it is a special moment in the storied history of KDKA,” said Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy Pittsburgh, Michael Spacciapolli.

“A Marconi represents absolute excellence in radio and I am ecstatic for our incredible staff at KDKA to be recognized by the NAB for the amazing work they are doing every day to serve Pittsburgh.”

Named after Guglielmo Marconi, the inventor of the radio and a Nobel Prize winner, the Marconi Awards began in 1989.

KDKA was nominated, alongside stations from across the country for this legendary award that is voted on by the Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.

Only the best stations in the radio industry get nominated for this prestigious honor.

KDKA, the world’s first radio station, embraces the magnitude of being nominated and selected as the winner of this award.

Pittsburgh, and the surrounding area, is at the heart of everything we do.

“From our 24/7 news operation to the daily conversations with our hosts to Feed the Need to Wamathon to the launch of Next Take to our High School Football and Basketball platform to Larry’s Hometown Heroes to Pirates baseball and so much more the list of what KDKA does to serve our community with excellence is enormous,” added Spacciapolli.

After 104 years KDKA has gone through a major evolution in recent years to deliver excellence on so many platforms where Pittsburghers are engaged.

“In recent years KDKA has evolved to become a full multi-platform digital media operation with the focus on continuing to deliver the excellence that is expected of us, we are grateful to the NAB for recognizing this incredible evolution from the country’s first commercial radio station,” said Spacciapolli.

Since becoming the birthplace of radio during the 1920 Presidential Election, KDKA continues to serve the community.

“Obviously, there are so many people who are so important to operating with this type of excellence and I want each of them to know how thankful I am for the great work they are doing and the sacrifices they make,” added Spacciapolli. “KDKA is the best news talk in the nation, a Marconi award confirms it!”