    Another warming trend this week: Get the forecast

    By Abbey Bowling,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ky5O_0wGHI7OK00

    DALLAS (KDAF) — Highs will top out in the 80s for most of North Texas on Monday, with another warming trend on deck for this week.

    Get the full forecast above from meteorologist Brian James.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

