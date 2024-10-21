Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KDAF

    Down to Play hosts first Halloween Bash on October 27

    By Abbey Bowling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8x3Z_0wFzfR7f00

    DALLAS (KDAF) — Down to Play , an indoor playground in Lakewood, is hosting its first-ever Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 27 from 3:30- 6:00 p.m. Families and kids of all ages are invited to celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe, and playful environment.

    The event includes trick-or-treating inside the playground, Halloween craft stations, a spooky temporary tattoo stand, a costume contest with prizes and more.

    Tickets are $30 per person, and space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, go here .

    Halloween Food Specials in Dallas-Fort Worth Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    KDAF3 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KDAF1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KDAF18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Halloween isn’t just for kids anymore
    KDAF1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KDAF1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KDAF2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KDAF3 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    KDAF1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    KDAF2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KDAF2 days ago
    Why are some NFL players wearing two mouth guards?
    KDAF3 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KDAF20 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    KDAF1 day ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    KDAF23 hours ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    KDAF1 day ago
    Another warming trend this week: Get the forecast
    KDAF1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    23 Halloween candies ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest
    KDAF1 day ago
    Find fresh baked bread, pastries at Grapevine shop
    KDAF4 hours ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    KDAF3 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KDAF2 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    KDAF3 days ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    KDAF3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    What’s so special about gumbo? Award-winning chef breaks it down.
    KDAF21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy