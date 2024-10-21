Down to Play hosts first Halloween Bash on October 27

DALLAS (KDAF) — Down to Play , an indoor playground in Lakewood, is hosting its first-ever Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 27 from 3:30- 6:00 p.m. Families and kids of all ages are invited to celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe, and playful environment.

The event includes trick-or-treating inside the playground, Halloween craft stations, a spooky temporary tattoo stand, a costume contest with prizes and more.

Tickets are $30 per person, and space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, go here .

