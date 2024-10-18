Spice up your winter with these sizzling new specials from Blue Goose Cantina

DALLAS (KDAF) — Spice up your winter with sizzling new specials from Blue Goose Cantina.

Available November 18 – December at its seven locations, these limited-time entrées and drinks are packed with flavor and designed to chase away those winter blues. The Goose has locations in Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, McKinney, Grapevine, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

Warm yourself from the inside out with these seasonal dishes:

Tacos al Pastor – $15

Adobo-marinated pork, grilled pineapple, and a drizzle of spicy cremosa, all served on street corn tortillas with jack cheese, onion, and cilantro.

– $15 Adobo-marinated pork, grilled pineapple, and a drizzle of spicy cremosa, all served on street corn tortillas with jack cheese, onion, and cilantro. Chile Rellenos – $17

Back by popular demand, roasted poblano chiles are stuffed with chicken, cilantro, and melted jack cheese, all smothered in cilantro cream sauce. Served with rice and beans, this dish is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food.

– $17 Back by popular demand, roasted poblano chiles are stuffed with chicken, cilantro, and melted jack cheese, all smothered in cilantro cream sauce. Served with rice and beans, this dish is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food. Gringo Guiso – $13

Perfect for the season, this hearty guiso is made fresh daily with pork, onions, carrots, potatoes, roasted corn, jalapeños, and poblano peppers, all simmered in a savory broth. Served with rice and pico.

– $13 Perfect for the season, this hearty guiso is made fresh daily with pork, onions, carrots, potatoes, roasted corn, jalapeños, and poblano peppers, all simmered in a savory broth. Served with rice and pico. The Coyote – $13

This bubbly blend of Blanco tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice is sure to brighten up any winter day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.