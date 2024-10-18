Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KDAF

    Spice up your winter with these sizzling new specials from Blue Goose Cantina

    By Abbey Bowling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBqtL_0wCNqzXB00

    DALLAS (KDAF) — Spice up your winter with sizzling new specials from Blue Goose Cantina.

    Available November 18 – December at its seven locations, these limited-time entrées and drinks are packed with flavor and designed to chase away those winter blues. The Goose has locations in Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, McKinney, Grapevine, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

    Warm yourself from the inside out with these seasonal dishes:

    • Tacos al Pastor – $15
      Adobo-marinated pork, grilled pineapple, and a drizzle of spicy cremosa, all served on street corn tortillas with jack cheese, onion, and cilantro.
    • Chile Rellenos – $17
      Back by popular demand, roasted poblano chiles are stuffed with chicken, cilantro, and melted jack cheese, all smothered in cilantro cream sauce. Served with rice and beans, this dish is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food.
    • Gringo Guiso – $13
      Perfect for the season, this hearty guiso is made fresh daily with pork, onions, carrots, potatoes, roasted corn, jalapeños, and poblano peppers, all simmered in a savory broth. Served with rice and pico.
    • The Coyote – $13
      This bubbly blend of Blanco tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice is sure to brighten up any winter day.
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Vera Bradley, JD Sports and more: New retailers at Grand Prairie Outlets
    KDAF2 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    KDAF10 hours ago
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    KDAF2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Win $1 million with this flavorful contest
    KDAF2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    KDAF2 days ago
    Here’s what Texas can expect this winter
    KDAF2 days ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    KDAF11 hours ago
    These are America’s most haunted historic hotels, according to new list
    KDAF1 day ago
    More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns
    KDAF1 day ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    KDAF1 day ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    KDAF1 day ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in Texas
    KDAF2 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    KDAF1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    How ‘Halloween’ is Texas?
    KDAF1 day ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    KDAF1 day ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    KDAF1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    KDAF2 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KDAF1 day ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    KDAF2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    KDAF1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy