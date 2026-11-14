Liam Mayclem/KCBS Radio

KCBS FOODIE CHAP:

Chef George Ivanyi

Bruma At The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

There is a buzz beneath the fog atop Nob Hill, San Francisco, it’s the new glitzy cocktail salon Bruma at The Ritz Carlton.

This moody, yet inviting new cocktail salon is inspired by the city's fog. The feel is less like a hotel bar and more like a sexy, swanky speakeasy that’s perfect for a date or gathering with friends day or night.

Bruma pairs city-inspired cocktails with modern California cuisine. Chef George Ivanyi is behind the delicious menu;

“The food is approachable, flavorful and with a sense of fun” says Chef George.

My menu favorites:

Karaage chicken that comes in a bucket

The (stacked to the gills) Bruma Burger with American Wagyu

Tuna Poke that’s just delish

Bruma is also the perfect destination for a spot of the royally good Harvest Afternoon Tea.

Begin your afternoon with an elegant glass of Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé prior to selecting your choice of a premium pot of tea. Enjoy seasonally inspired tea sandwiches and savories including smoked salmon rillette sandwich, beet tartare & almond ricotta sandwich, and butternut squash tart. Pastries and desserts include apple honey butter scone, pumpkin patch, fig and mascarpone tartlet, and earl grey blueberry tea cake.

Weekends through November 22.

$135 per guest, plus tax & gratuity.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Bay Area Cancer Connections

Enjoy my interview with Chef George on all things Bruma - a new sexy salon worth escaping the fog fo

Bruma, The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

OPEN 7 Days a Week

Monday - Thursday, Sunday

11:30 AM-11:00 PM

Friday and Saturday

11:30 AM-12:00 AM

Foodie Chap premieres Fridays on KPIX and is also available to download via iTunes. Please email ideas to me at liam@liammayclemproductions.com.

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